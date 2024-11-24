International scene on verge of transformation: Supreme Leader’s top aid

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Velayati discussed the pivotal developments in West Asia as well as the war in Ukraine, noting the shifting balance of power across the globe.

“The Zionist regime is facing a steady decline, contrary to the predictions of its allies,” Velayati asserted. “Even its staunch supporters have welcomed the International Criminal Court’s verdict against Israeli leaders.”

He noted that many countries such as Ireland, the Netherlands, and Australia, which are politically aligned with the UK, have accepted the court’s ruling and taken a stance against Israel.

Public demonstrations and student movements across the US, Europe, and beyond in support of Palestine are further evidence of this shift, he argued.

The advisor highlighted the role of the resistance front in countering Israeli aggression, particularly after over a year of attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

“Resistance groups like Hezbollah and Hamas remain unwavering in their fight, even after losing key leaders,” Velayati said.

‘Ukraine sacrificed for Western political goals’

Turning to the Ukraine war, Velayati criticized Western strategies, saying they typically engage in proxy wars and avoid direct confrontations with their rivals.

“Ukraine is the clearest example,” he remarked. “The West installed an ambitious leader, ignorant of international realities, to provoke Russia."

As a result, the former foreign minister went on, the largest European country was sacrificed for Western political objectives.

Velayati predicted a favorable outcome for Russia, especially as US aid to Ukraine diminishes under the incoming administration.

“The global scene is transforming. In West Asia, the Zionist regime’s political lifespan is nearing its end, and in Ukraine, the tide appears to be turning in Russia’s favor,” he added.

