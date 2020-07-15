Vaezi: Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash threatens regional stability

"Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash threatens both countries’ interests as well as regional stability and calm and is cause for worry," Vaezi wrote in his Twitter account.

"Political settlement of disputes considering the interests of both countries and the states’ territorial integrity is the only way out of the crisis," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate telephone conversations with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts voiced his country's readiness for easing tensions between the two countries.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia have recently clashed again, killing and wounding several soldiers who are said belong to both sides. Baku and Yerevan separately accused each other of starting the conflict.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish