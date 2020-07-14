EU foreign policy chief says EU resolved to preserve JCPOA

“As the Coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, I am determined to do everything possible together with the remaining participants of the JCPOA and the international community to preserve the agreement,” Josep Borrell said in his statement which was released on the fifth anniversary of the Iran Deal on Tuesday.

“We should not assume that an opportunity will arise again in the future for the international community to address Iran’s nuclear program in such a comprehensive manner,” he added.

Describing Iran nuclear deal as a historic multilateral achievement for global nuclear non-proliferation, he said: The JCPOA remains the only tool to provide the international community with the necessary assurances regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.”

“It consists of nuclear-related commitments to be implemented by Iran in exchange for sanctions-lifting by the international community with a view to normalizing trade and economic relations with Iran,” EU top diplomat noted.

“The agreement also provides for unprecedented monitoring and verification by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and I commend the continuous professional, technical and impartial work of the agency. The full implementation of the JCPOA by all sides remains crucial.”

“The remaining participants of the JCPOA continue to work collectively to address, within the framework of the agreement, existing concerns regarding nuclear implementation, as well as the wider impacts of the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and its re-imposition of sanctions,” Borrell said expressing regret over US withdrawal from JCPOA on May 8, 2018.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s letter has been received by European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and we are waiting for the result of his consultations with other parties.

If a JCPOA party does not comply with its commitments or violates them, the other party can file a complaint to the joint commission to invoke Dispute Resolution Mechanism DRM, he noted.

We believe what E3 did was in contrast with their commitments under the nuclear deal, he said, adding that we informed the joint commission and decisions will be made in this regard.

"We have invoked DRM to inform the joint commission on Iran’s opinions with regard to the fact that the E3 committed a breach of JCPOA commitments," Araghchi said.

