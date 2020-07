In the wake of releasing fake news on an explosion in Shahid Rezaei Nejad nuclear complex by some anti-Revolution media, AEOI announced that no accident has happened on this site.

He said the media claims were aimed at accompanying the terrorist and warmonger regime of Israel to promote propaganda campaigns, disappointment, and following US pressures on Iranians.

AEOI added that the satellite images were not also related to this site.

9376**2050

