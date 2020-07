Mostafa Yusefi told IRNA that a ranger has seen and registered the animal in the area, adding that the creature is so small that it can be mistaken for a mouse.

Yusefi said that the least weasel, which is seen in the cold areas of the country, is usually brown but white in winter.

He said the area also has other animals that look like weasels: beech martens, badgers, otters, and mongoose.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish