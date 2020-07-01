Iran, Russia, Turkey set to discuss Syria peace process today

Moezzi said that the talks will be hosted by Islamic Republic of Iran.

After the three presidents deliver their speeches, the conference will issue a statement, he added.

The official said that Rouhani, Putin and Erdogan as the presidents of the three countries are expected to review avenues to restore sustainable peace in the war-torn.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a recent visit to Moscow that "we are concerned about the political and economic situation in Syria and the US efforts to put pressure on this country, which affects ordinary people".

He added that the United States is making a lot of efforts to destabilize "our region and Syria but they will not be able to achieve their goals".

The sixth Astana summit was scheduled to be hosted by Iran, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed the Astana peace summit.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey have a close relationship with each other that Astana Talks that try to solve the Syrian Crisis, which have so far resulted in the defeat of the terrorist groups that were supported by the West and some regional Arab states, considerable decrease in violence, and return of numerous refugees to their homeland.

