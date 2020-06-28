Online Persian traditional music lessons accorded global acclamation

Outbreak of coronavirus created an opportunity for internet workshops, Vala Vatankhah told IRNA.

Vatankhah, Persian music instructor, believes that online classes gave a chance to many audience worldwide for getting familiarized with Persian art.

He said that participants in Persian traditional music workshop are from different world countries including Germany, France, US, UK, Canada, Sweden and Tajikistan.

All classes Vala conducts are free.

Vatankhah described Persian music as a weapon for countering the cultural invasion.

Persian or Iranian traditional music is well-known to the world as it echoes ear-catching sound.

The most famous Persian traditional vocalist is Mohammad-Reza Shajarian praised worldwide.

Six years ago, Shajarian was awarded the prestigious French honor, the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres.



