UWW lauds performance of Iran's referee commission

President of UWW Refereeing Commission Antonio Silvestri in an email to Iranian Wrestling Federation lauded holding expert webinar on refereeing regulations.

In his letter to President of refereeing commission of Iran wrestling federation Naser Foroutan, Silvestri extended happiness over holding the webinar.

He added that Iran wrestling is a big family with various national and international referees.

Silvestri extended readiness for rendering any assistance regarding the future plans of the refereeing commission of Iran wrestling federation.

He hoped for continuation of cooperation with Iran Wrestling Federation.

The first sports training seminar on wrestling refereeing regulations was held on May 27.

