Iran president opens three important oil projects

The inauguration ceremony was held through a video conference.

The projects include normal hexane production unit of Imam Khomeini Refinery (Shazand)- the first refinery company which started work from the early years of the 1979 Islamic Revolution- in central Iran, Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline which increases the transport capacity to one million barrels a day on southern Iran and Miandoab petrochemical complex, which will bring 140,000 tons of growth in petrochemical products, on northwest of Iran.

Oil Ministry says that Goureh-Jask pipeline project will create sustainable development and job opportunities in Makran and export oil through the new station.

As the president stated, opening of those three important projects under the US sanctions will save forex and add 500,000 liters of gasoline to the capacity of fuel production of the country.

Makran coastal region on southeastern Iran is one of the most important trade, economic and tourist resorts which starts from Iranian strategic port of Chabahar and reaches Jask in southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan near the Strait of Hormuz.

