European troika aiding and abetting US in IAEA’s Board of Governors

Sergey Mikheev of the Moscow-based think tank Center for Political Technologies told IRNA on Monday that the US is pressuring the three European powers and that the preparation of the anti-Iranian resolution proves they have succumbed to Washington.

Mikheev said that though the resolution is not a binding one, it increases the probability of sending the issue to the UN Security Council.

The resolution was passed in the quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of the IAEA on Friday despite Russia and China’s opposition. The three European countries with the support of the US demanded Iran to fully cooperate and give the IAEA inspectors access to two alleged nuclear sites.

The resolution was passed despite Iran has had the most cooperation with the Agency in a way that the experts of the IAEA have been inspecting different Iranian sites 33 times a year, which have not shown even the slightest deviation on the part of Iran from the peaceful program.

He said to please the US, the Europeans prepared the resolution to pressure Iran and pave the way for sending the issue to the UN Security Council to issue another resolution against Iran.

Mikheev said that the three western countries did not ethically have the right to do so because they have not been able to do their commitments in the past two years; and that was why China and Russia opposed the resolution.

He went on to say that the other aim of the West is to create tension around Iran's peaceful nuclear program to restore sanctions and once again stop foreign investment in Iran.

Mikheev said Iran has options now. "One is to go on cooperating with the IAEA. Another one is to stop the cooperation. And the third one is to deny access to the two sites and keep the rest of the collaborations."

If Iran chooses the first option, it will successfully deprive the enemies of the JCPOA of their pretexts, which will also reduce the tensions about the nuclear program of Iran, he said.

Mikheev added that all the efforts should try to stop an anti-Iranian resolution in the UNSC because US President Donald Trump is seeking to increase his chance of reelection using any tools. And with regards to the recent protests in the US, his chances of reelection are weaker than before.

