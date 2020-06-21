Kerman hosting Int'l Mine, Machinery Exhibition

Managing director of South East International Exhibition Company Amir Hossein Saeed told the inaugural ceremony that the most specialized mining event in the country was held in Kerman after four months of closure due to coronavirus outbreak.

"The exhibition plays an important role in the development without dependence on oil, and we will take a step by holding this specialized exhibition in the development and prosperity of Kerman province, and this exhibition can serve as the axis of the province's development," he said.

Kerman boasts of diverse reserves of copper, coal, chromite, iron ore and titanium throughout the province, as it ranks first in Iran in terms of volume and variety of reserves, extraction and value added, and gross domestic product, he said, noting that these capacities have made Kerman host of the event each year.

Saeed further noted that latest extraction achievements, processing and road building machinery are on display in the ongoing exhibitions.

