Iran set to have 18 home-grown satellites by yearend

Azari Jahromi made the remarks during an open session of Parliament to inform the parliamentarians on the latest measures of the Ministry of ITC.

He said that his ministry is focused on two plans: the national information network and the civil space program.

Iran had made only three satellites by March 2014, while the country’s domestically-made satellites were added to seven ones by March 2018, the minister said.

He predicted that the country will have 18 satellites by March 2021.

