Increasing parliamentary cooperation to be a step forward for Iran, Qatar

Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud emphasized in this message that he is pleased to announce his sincere congratulations on Qalibaf's election as Iran's parliament and wished him success.

"I seize the opportunity and announce my desire for strengthening and developing the current bilateral relations, specifically at the parliamentary level, as well as to promote it in other areas, including increasing cooperation between the two countries and meeting the goals of the two nations, honor, dignity and progress," Al Mahmoud wrote in his message.

Earlier, the speaker of the Bosnian and Herzegovinian parliaments also congratulated Qalibaf on his election as speaker of parliament and welcomed the continuation and improvement of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries in all areas of common interest.

In the message, Dragan Čović called on Qalibaf to travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina to strengthen and develop bilateral relations and open new ways for parliamentary cooperation.

