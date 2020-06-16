Jun 16, 2020, 4:51 PM
Zarif: We will not let IAEA become tool for killing JCPOA

Tehran, June 16, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said we will not let the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to become a tool for ending Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Zarif said Trump's Administration's job is pulling out of the international organizations and treaties.

Iran has always behaved with full transparency with the IAEA, he said arguing that 15 reports of the IAEA have indicated that Iran has always been committed.

We will not let Iran be subject to investigation the documents of which are based on spying claims, he noted.

Iran will give a suitable response if the IAEA wants to take advantage of illogical ways, Zarif reiterated.

Iranian top diplomat said it will be regretful for the UN Secretariat and the IAEA if they tend to move in line with killing the JCPOA.

