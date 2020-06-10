Khorramshahr: More than 43,000 tons of ceramics, iron exported to Iraq

Asadi said that the mentioned ceramics and iron products were loaded into Khorramshahr port by 2,369 trucks, According to the Public Relations of the Khorramshahr Port and Shipping Administration.

He pointed to the growing trend of export from Khorramshahr port, noting, ""we are witnessing a very good leap in the field of non-oil exports from the sea route at Khorramshahr port to the Persian Gulf countries. He also expressed the hope that by extending exports from Khorramshahr port, it causes the development and prosperity in this region.

Khorramshahr Port is situated in the north west of the Persian Gulf, in the south west of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in the south east of Iraq (Shalamcheh Ground Border) as well as the confluence of Arvand and Karoun rivers in Khuzestan province.

