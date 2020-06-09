5.7-magnitide quake jolts Beyram in Fars province

According to the National Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics, University of Tehran, the quake's epicenter was at 53.46 degrees longitude and 27.63 degrees latitude and it occurred at a depth of 10 km underground.

The quake occurred 25 km from Beyram (Fars province) and 235 km from Shiraz and 284 km from Bandar Abbas.

Director general of Crisis Management of Fars province said late on Tuesday that assessment teams were sent to the quake-affected areas in the south of Fars, and no casualties have so far been reported, but houses in some rural areas also sustained serious damage.

