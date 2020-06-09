14 historical monuments in Tehran in National registration list

Mostafa Pourali said on Tuesday that with the consensus of the members of the National Council for the Registration of Monuments from Tehran Province including Laleh Hotel of Lalehzar Street, Houshang Seyhoun office, Ford Ancient Building, Tehran Pasteur Institute Building, Hekmat House (Scientific Research Center of Tehran University of Medical Sciences) was recorded in the list of national monuments as heritage Contemporary architecture.

Imam Sadeq University - Primary Core - Higher School of Management, Secretariat of the High Cultural Council Secretariat, Minion Confectionery Building, Tajir Consulting Engineers Office Building (Building located in Enghelab St., Razi St., corner of Mahbod Alley) and some other monuments are in this list.

Building located in Tehran, Enghelab St. Razi, Mahbod Alley, No. 6 as a heritage of contemporary architecture and historical monument called Iran Banking Training Institute, Sadat Akhavi Hosseinieh, Farhangsara Melal, Gheytarieh Park, a building located in Foroozeh St., corner of Tashkari Movahed St., from Tehran province And the immovable culture is registered in the list of national monuments. Pourali stated that the monuments are of historical and cultural value known in Tehran province including Jamshidieh Park in Tehran and the building located at Dr. Hesabi intersection, Darbandi Street, No. 149 (Boroumand House).

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish