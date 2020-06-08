West must put an end to injustice, judiciary chief says

In a meeting with the judiciary officials on Monday, Raeisi said that the Western countries have abused the rights of nations and suppressed people for years by murder and bloodshed, referring to Western states as "the arrogant".

He said that the protests following the death of George Floyd are the outcry of freedom-seeking people around the world that wouldn't be silenced by suppression and police brutality.

Slamming the silence from the international community and Human Rights advocates on the behavior against the protesters in the US and some Western countries, he added: "It is surprising that they make noise for transferring a prisoner from one jail to another, but they keep their lips tight in face of killing, beating, torturing and arresting thousands of people in the United States and Europe."

Iran's Judiciary Chief also said that the movement caused by Floyd's death would be the beginning of a global uprising against tyranny and injustice, and thus the beginning of annihilation of the arrogant.

