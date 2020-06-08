International call for designing Martyr Soleimani statue

The organization called on sculptors in Iran and around the world to participate in the international contest to create the statue of General Qassem Soleimani, the late commander of IRGC's Quds Force, who was martyred by the US army.

Sculptors can send their proposed works to farakhnart@gmail.com until July 5. The selected work would be erected in a location in Tehran city.

Tehran Beautification Organization said that the call for statue of Martyr Soleimani is aimed at the commemoration of the martyr's honest and unrivaled efforts in defending the country.

The organization also said that the sculpture works must include different aspects of Martyr Soleimani's characteristics as well as motifs reflecting self-sacrifice, bravery, and martyrdom.

The late General Soleimani who had a pivotal role in fighting against Daesh terrorists in Iraq and Syria was assassinated in January by the US army at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

