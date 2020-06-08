Jun 8, 2020, 1:54 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83814313
0 Persons

Tags

European, US companies heading to Shiraz for Intl' Agri Expo

European, US companies heading to Shiraz for Intl' Agri Expo

Shiraz, June 8, IRNA - The 16th International Exhibition of Agricultural Machinery, Agricultural Inputs, and Irrigation Equipment which will start here in the south of the country on Tuesday has attracted the participation of 79 companies including those from European and US countries.

The head of the public relations department of the Fars Province Agricultural Organization Jihad Alireza Vahedipoor said on Monday that the exhibition will be held at the permanent location of Fars International Exhibitions in four indoor halls of Sarv, Bahar, Narges and Mulla Sadra with an area of ​​about 5,000 square meters.

Announcing the participation of representatives of foreign producers from Spain, Turkey, USA, China, Poland, India and Omanm he added that Iranian companies are coming to the event from other provinces like Tehran, Fars, Isfahan, Qazvin, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, Markazi, Bushehr, Qom, Ardebil, Golestan, Semnan and Kordestan.

He stated that 32 pavilions in the field of irrigation, 21 pavilions in the field of machinery and 26 pavilions in the field of agricultural inputs will be in this exhibition.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 15 =