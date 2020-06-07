IMO appoints Iranian official as member of expert team

Speaking to IRNA, deputy head of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime office Hassan Ebrahimi said that based on section seven of the first season of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch keeping for Seafarers and the secretariat of the International Maritime Organization are required to approve and update a list of member states' experts in marine security field by approving of the maritime safety committee.

The STCW keeping for Seafarers 1978 sets minimum qualification standards for masters, officers and watch personnel on seagoing merchant ships and large yachts

They are used for consultations and international controls.

Earlier, Deputy Ambassador of Iran to London Mandana Mansourian was appointed as vice-chairwoman of International Maritime Organization's Technical Cooperation Committee.

The Technical Cooperation Committee of IMO has important duty for presenting technical cooperation, especially to developing countries.

The International Maritime Organization, known as the Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organization until 1982, is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping.

