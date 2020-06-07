Sixth refinery of South Pars to undergo repair to stabilize gas output in Assaluyeh

Ahmad Valipour said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that repair of the sixth refinery has been envisaged to be completed in 2021 to upgrade the strategic indicators in the fields of production, environment and management.

Referring to the refinery's plans for major repairs, he said: Physical assets will be overhauled at the sixth refinery in October this year, and other important activities will get underway during this period.

"This planning has been worked out in such a way that the sixth refinery will not have major repairs in 2021 and we will see an improvement in the accessibility and operational efficiency of the refinery in the near future."

The South Pars/North Dome field is a natural-gas condensate field located in the Persian Gulf. It is by far the world's largest natural gas field.

