Trump and dual policy - negotiation and sanctions

That whether he is playing blame game over its mismanagement to control the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 100,000 Americans since its outbreak or making the protests against his racial discrimination policies fade away, he seems today so eager to negotiate with Iran on the pretext of recent extradition of prisoners between the two countries.

“Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!” Trump has tweeted after release of an American national Michael White who had detained in Iran.

But, due to lack of confidence and maximum pressures [from the US on Iran], the first step the United States- the breaker of the July 2015 nuclear deal- should take is to lift sanctions to show that it has honesty.

When White freed, several news agencies also American TV news channel "Fox News" reported release of Majid Taheri, Iranian-American physician, the news which was confirmed by the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif through a twitter message.

Already, Iranian scientist- Sirous Asgari- who had been detained in the United States was freed and came home few days ago.

About Michael White, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi has said that he had been imprisoned in Iran due to security crimes and private complaints made by some individuals.

About his release, Mousavi said that White was freed on June 4 due to Islamic kindness and after he satisfied the plaintiffs spiritually and financially.

** Reactions to swap of prisoners between Iran and US

Both sides reacted to release of Iranian and American prisoners. Zarif and Trump via twitter posts declared official stance on the issue.

“This can happen for all prisoners,” “No need for cherry picking. Iranian hostages held in—and on behalf of—the US should come home,” Zarif tweeted recently.

And this is Trump's twitter post after release of White, "Thank you to Iran”, “Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!”

The post which shows eagerness to negotiation.

In response to such eagerness, Zarif wrote a tweet "We achieved humanitarian swap *despite* your subordinates' efforts, @realDonaldTrump.”

“And we had a deal when you entered office. Iran & other JCPOA participants never left the table. Your advisors—most fired by now—made a dumb bet. Up to you to decide *when* you want to fix it.”

** Why is Trump after negotiation once again?

The prisoners swap between Iran and the United States led to increasing speculation over Tehran-Washington talks.

Meanwhile, the question is that what reason is behind Trump's eagerness as he tweeted last year in Farsi saying, "No, thanks" to talks with Iran.

The truth is that achieving an agreement with Iran can be considered as setting water of fire, the fire which ironically refers to critical situation created in the US after coronavirus pandemic and demonstrations against racial discrimination.

Death of the black American citizen, George Floyd, at the hand of the US police has led to wide demonstrations across the United States.

This is an unprecedented condition which has led to filing a lawsuit against the US human rights situation, the US which had always claimed it is advocate of the human rights.

Analysts believe that negotiations with Iran in such conditions which have been rare during the past half a century in the United States can return votes against him so far to his basket again.

Meanwhile, the US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, its Jan 2020 terrorist assassination of commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Lt General Soleimani, constant interference in the Middle East affairs, maximum pressures and sanctions against Iran and a draft to extend arms embargo against Iran make the negotiation proposal from the United States unreasonable.

White House should compensate its withdrawal from the JCPOA between Iran and the six world powers and change its policies on Iran.

Its unilateral exit from the deal was an indication of the US disloyalty to any talks and agreements to be reached afterwards.

Iran may think about Trump's eagerness to talks, but negotiation with the White House businessman will have nothing for the Islamic Republic; otherwise, it may make Trump popular once again.

