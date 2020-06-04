Jun 4, 2020, 11:33 PM
Iran chess player runner-up in Asian Juniors & Girls Online Chess Champs

Tehran, June 4, IRNA – Iranian Chess player Arash Tahbaz with 2,302 rating stood on the second place in Asian Juniors and Girls Online Chess Championships.

Two other Iranian players Mohammad Amin Tabatabaie and Parham Maghsoudlu ranked 6th and 7th, respectively.

Uzbekistan ranked first in the competition.

