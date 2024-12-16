Iran Agrofood exhibition opens in Ashgabat

The opening ceremony, held on Monday, was attended by Iran’s Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi alongside ambassadors and diplomats stationed in Turkmenistan.

The ceremony was also attended by top Turkmen officials as well as businessmen and economic figures from both nations.

During the ceremony, a message from Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow was read by the deputy chairman of the cabinet.

The message emphasized the importance of deepening ties and expanding cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Abbas Aliabadi also made a speech, highlighting the exhibition’s role in fostering bilateral economic engagement, expressing hope that the collaboration between the two countries’ business communities will be enhanced.

The exhibition showcases the capabilities of over 62 Iranian companies specializing in agricultural equipment, food products, fertilizers, pesticides, irrigation systems, packaging, and trade.

Following the opening ceremony, participants toured the exhibition that will run until December 18.

