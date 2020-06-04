Imam Khomeini’s departure anniv. observed in The Netherlands

Iranian Ambassador to The Hague Alireza Kazemi Abadi said that the victory of the Islamic Revolution led by Imam Khomeini created a modern development in Iran’s political issues

He alluded to independence and dignity, denial of oppression and tyranny, denial of hegemony and domination, defending the oppressed people, and promoting justice as the most important teaching of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution.

Meanwhile, Iraqi diplomat in The Hague Hisham al-Alawi said that Imam Khomeini had practical and clear impact in empowering Muslim women.

He referred to self-improvement, simplicity of life, action before words, patience and perseverance, paying attention to people, wise leadership and trust in people's abilities as examples of what he learned from Imam Khomeini.

In the meantime, deputy ambassador of Afghanistan to The Netherlands Mohammad Alami said Imam Khomeini stood against arrogant powers of either the East and the West and confronted any corruption and conspiracy.

Imam Khomeini who founded freedom and progress on the basis of religion trusted people everywhere and in every situation.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictatorial powers across the world.

