Veep voices Iran's readiness for sharing coronavirus experiences with Iraq

Jahangiri told Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi that Iran has always reiterated its support for Iraq's independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, political stability, and helping it resume its regional role.

Stressing that presence of alien forces contributes to tensions in the region, he said that fortunately, the Iraqi parliament has intelligently passed a resolution to expel foreign troops.

Noting that unfortunately, the region has become more insecure after the assassination of the commanders of resistance, Martyr Soleimani and Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, Jahangiri said that promoting relations between Tehran and Baghdad could help regional stability and security.

Referring to numerous commonalities between the two countries, he called for implementing various projects planned for boosting joint cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

Recalling the fall in oil prices as one of the challenges ahead, Jahangiri added that the two countries' economies are somehow dependent on oil revenues, but Iran has good experience in reducing reliance on these revenues, and Iraq seems to need to move quickly towards decreasing reliance on oil.

Al-Kadhimi also congratulated Eid al-Fitr, saying that coronavirus has challenged almost the entire global community, hoping that Iran would be able to curb it well and find a way to control it.

Iraq attached great significance for its ties with Iran, he said, adding that in the current situation, it is necessary for the two countries to strengthen cooperation and interaction more than before so that "we can overcome the challenges, including coronavirus, as well as fall in oil prices and economic challenges.

