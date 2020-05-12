Nakba Day and global responsibilities

May 15, 1948 is a reminder of compulsory migration of millions of Palestinians from their motherland following military attacks of Zionist forces supported by the British and US governments.

The Zionist forces attacked 774 cities and villages, occupying 80 percent of the Palestinian soil after killing nearly 15,000 Muslim and Christian civilians. Those who survived were forced to migrate to the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and the neighboring countries such as Syria, Jordan and Lebanon.

Displacement of Palestinians followed the formation of the first Zionist centers at an 1897 congress in Basel, Switzerland and the transfer of Palestinian guardianship to Britain and the subsequent issuance of the Balfour Declaration by the then British Foreign Secretary.

The United Nations finally issued the Resolution 181 dividing Palestine into two parts – the Zionist and Arab ones. The resolution was actually a justification of the Zionist occupation so that the Zionists continued to their massacre of Palestinians with reliance on support from the West.

The Zionist leaders have always been trying to make a legitimate identity for themselves utilizing economic, military and political means and even by distortion of history and spoiling the cultural symbols of Palestinian people. But they have failed to do so despite all support from the US and British governments.

They have always been pursuing the idea of “from the Nile to the Euphrates” to fulfill the unfulfilled aspirations of the founders of this fake regime. They not only failed to do so, but were also forced to retreat from parts of Palestinian lands such as Gaza Strip with desperation.

Their efforts for Judaization of the occupied lands and normalizing relations with Islamic countries remains a dream that have failed to come true in spite of treacherous flexiblities exercised by some regional leaders to thaw relations with the Zionists.

THE ROLE OF HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS

More than 70 years after the Zionist occupation of the Palestinian lands, the so-called human rights organizations have failed to take effective steps to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinians so that the Zionists continue with their brutalities without any fear of being prosecuted by human right organizations and the United Nations.

It seems certain that as long as the United Nations and its subsidiaries rely on the US, which is the main supporter of the Zionist regime, the Palestinian’s hope on such organizations will go nowhere.

THE ROLE OF ISLAMIC COUNTRIES AND OIC

Although certain Arab countries are playing a destructive role in supporting the cause of Palestine, seeking relations with Tel Aviv regime, the majority of Muslim countries and freedom-seeking nations across the world want a strong and united stance against the Zionist occupiers.

70 years of occupation shows that the Zionists understand no language other than the language of force and resistance and if the Palestinians ceased to resist, their hopes for returning to their motherland would turn into despair.

The Palestinian fighters insist on resistance to the Zionist occupation reiterating that the so-called peace plans, are ineffective. They oppose to the catastrophic “deal of the century” saying Intifada (resistance) is the only way to protect the right of the Palestinians.

