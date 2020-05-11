Pakistani nation all set to observe 'Free Palestine Week'

International Quds Day will be celebrated throughout Pakistan as Quds Liberation Week in the support of the Palestinian people.

Pakistan's political and religious parties in various cities are preparing for the 72nd anniversary of Nakba Day and will hold virtual meetings with commencement of a nationwide Palestinian Freedom Week.

The Palestine Foundation of Pakistan (PLF) is set to announce the start of Palestine Liberation Week on Wednesday with a press conference attended by political and religious figures, including pro-Palestinian activists in Karachi.

"Al-Quds Day programs, which are held every year with the enthusiastic presence of fasting Muslims in various cities in Pakistan, may change due to the outbreak of corona," said Sabir Abu Maryam in an interview with IRNA.

Supporters of the resistance in Pakistan have decided to launch a Palestinian Freedom Week campaign.

He added that during the Palestine Liberation Week, which is scheduled to begin on Friday this week, virtual seminars will be held in different cities of Pakistan with the participation of Pakistani political and religious figures.

"The purpose of the Palestine Liberation Week is to send a message to the world that the Zionist regime will be more dangerous than the Coronavirus for the lives of the oppressed Palestinian people, as well as for peace and stability in the Middle East and global security," he said.

He said civil activists, especially students, following the historic decree of Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Revolution, to hold the last Friday of Ramadan as Al-Quds Day, each year hold rallies against the Zionist regime's actions in various cities.

Al-Basira Scientific and Cultural Research Institute in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, also launched a virtual writing contest to discuss the new developments in Palestine and to shed light on the Zionist regime's conspiracies to exploit the situation of the Corona outbreak against the oppressed Palestinian people.

In addition, some Pakistani civil society activists have launched a series of Islamic cultural programs to portray some of the oppression of the Israeli occupiers and Zionist racists against the oppressed Palestinian people over the past 72 years, especially with the Corona spread in the occupied territories.

Pakistan's National Solidarity Council, a coalition of 30 political and religious groups, will also announce plans for al-Quds Day in the coming days.

