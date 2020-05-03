Iran exports 3,000 tons aquatic food through Chabahar Port

Having access to open waters, various fishery piers, exports facilities, industrial towns and suitable lands for farming shrimp are among the most important development area in Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

Managing Director of Sistan and Baluchestan fisheries Mohammad Shahlibar said 11 fishing ports including Tis, Konarak, Ramin, Zarabad, Pazam, Haft-e-Tir, Beris, Gwadar, Jod are active in the province.

Chabahar as Iran’s only ocean port plays important role in developing trade, exports and imports and in fishing as well.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani's government have accelerated developing Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn took berth in one week.

The geographical location and the current atmosphere in Iran for developing Chabahar Port have made the Iranian port play a major role in national and international arenas.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish