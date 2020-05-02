Chomsky: Trump administration's maintaining anti-Iran sanctions sheer sadism

Chomsky made the remarks when asked by IRNA Correspondent to New York to comment about US sanctions on Iran while the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country.

"The sanctions are illegitimate in the first place, and maintaining them during the pandemic is sheer sadism,” Chomsky said.

Also speaking earlier from his office in self-isolation to Croatian philosopher and author Srecko Horvat, Chomsky blasted Trump for continuing punishing sanctions on Iran.

"When the US imposes devastating sanctions - it's the only country that can do that, everyone has to follow ... the master. Or else they are kicked out of the financial system," said Chomsky.

