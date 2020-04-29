Hamedan province exports over $2.3m worth of raisin

Speaking to IRNA, Hamid Reza Matin said after raisin, Ferrosilice worth $1,064,000 was the third exports product to the neighboring states.

He pointed to gray clinker, tomato paste, powdered milk, Vaseline and glass jar as other exports products.

He said 34,936 tons products were exported through Hamedan customs last month, adding that the figure experienced 39% rise compared with the same period last year.

Matin added that 13 items were exported from Hamedan most of which were industrial, agricultural, mineral and petrochemical products.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish