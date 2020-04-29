Apr 29, 2020, 10:29 AM
Hamedan province exports over $2.3m worth of raisin

Hamedan, April 29, IRNA – Head of Hamedan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization said on Wednesday that the province exported grapes raisin worth $1.11m) and aqua regia-treated raisin ($1.19m) during the first month of the current Iranian year (started on March 20).

Speaking to IRNA, Hamid Reza Matin said after raisin, Ferrosilice worth $1,064,000 was the third exports product to the neighboring states.

He pointed to gray clinker, tomato paste, powdered milk, Vaseline and glass jar as other exports products.

He said 34,936 tons products were exported through Hamedan customs last month, adding that the figure experienced 39% rise compared with the same period last year.

Matin added that 13 items were exported from Hamedan most of which were industrial, agricultural, mineral and petrochemical products.

