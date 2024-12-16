Muslim World League slams Israel's decision to expand settlement in occupied Golan

"In a statement issued by the General Secretariat, the MWL urged the international community to condemn and take action against the ongoing Israeli violations, which sabotage the prospects for the Syrian people to restore their security and stability after enduring years of injustice and suffering," MWL announced on Monday.

"The statement emphasized the imperative of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens," it added.

Saudi Arabia had also condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to expand settlements on the occupied Golan Heights, describing the move as the continuation of ruining chances for security restoration in Syria.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli regime announced that it would double its population on the occupied Golan Heights, citing what it called threats from Syria.

Israel captured most of the strategic plateau from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, and annexed it 14 years later.

9376**9417