Iran urges immediate global action to halt Israeli genocide in Gaza

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei censured the “shameful” inaction of international institutions and the UN Security Council against the ongoing genocide of Palestinians due to the all-out support of the US for the Zionist regime.

Baghaei strongly condemned the continued brutal attacks by the Zionist regime on Palestinian refugee camps in Gaza, including in the Nuseirat camp, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent people, including children.

He pointed to the recent arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against top Israeli authorities for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, stressing the responsibility of the court’s member states to execute the arrest warrants.

According to Baghaei, all states are duty-bound under international law to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law and the prohibition of genocide.

In addition to committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, the Zionist regime has undoubtedly committed two other crimes under the jurisdiction of the ICC, namely the crime of genocide and the crime of aggression, he added.

Referring to the Zionist regime’s disregard for the orders issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the genocide and refrain from committing actions contrary to the Genocide Convention, Baghaei underscored the need for the international community to take necessary measures to impose costs on the occupying regime’s continuous violations of the law and force it to implement the rulings of the United Nations judicial body.

