Israeli media say Gaza war has impoverished Zionists

The annual poverty line report shows that a quarter of Zionists live below the poverty line, Israel Hayom reported on Monday.

According to this report, 14 months of war has caused the Zionists to endure a difficult economic situation and there is a risk of social collapse in the occupied territories.

Earlier on November 16, Global ratings agency S&P said in its latest report that the Israeli regime will have 0% growth in 2024, resulting in a gross domestic product (GDP) per capita decrease in the wake of the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

The agency lowered Israel's rating to A- last month with a negative outlook, predicting that the regime will have 0% growth in 2024, resulting in a GDP per capita decrease.

According to S&P, the budget deficit would reach 9% of GDP by the end of 2024 and stay high at 5%-6% of GDP until 2027.

Net government debt is predicted to reach 70% of GDP by 2027, up from 12% in 2023, the agency added.

As the war rages on, the economy of the Zionist regime is sinking. The latest polls show that more than 45% of Israelis are worried about harsh economic conditions by the end of the war or after it.

