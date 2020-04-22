Apr 22, 2020, 1:15 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 83760651
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's home appliance industry can expand $300 million, expert says

Iran's home appliance industry can expand $300 million, expert says

Tehran, April 22, IRNA – Top advisor in Iran's Association of Household Appliance Industry said on Wednesday that the industry saved $250 million in the last year and a half by enlarging domestic manufacturing and that the amount can increase to $300 million this year.

Abbas Hashemi told IRNA's economic correspondent that the deepening of domestic manufacturing was a strategy followed up by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and also the industrial associations and NGOs.

Iran's parts manufacturing industry has a high capacity in producing parts for electromotors, fans, evaporators, condensers and compressors and annually exports $230 million to $240 million of products, according to Hashemi.

He also said that everything, including human resources, policies and all raw materials, is ready and a good management is required to improve the industry.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 7 =