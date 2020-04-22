Apr 22, 2020, 11:11 AM
Over 4,000 antique, ancient objects retrieved in eastern Iran

Mashad, April 22, IRNA - Commander of the protection unit of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Khorasan Razavi Province said that 4,102 historical and antique objects were retrieved from smugglers.

Speaking to IRNA, Colonel Mohammad Ali Modir said 4,588 ancient objects were discovered during the last Iranian year (ended on March 19, 2020).

He added that 486 objects were fake and others were original.

He noted that 142 crimes in the cultural heritage field, including illegal drilling, demolition, change of application and illegal construction, transportation of metal detectors and purchase and sale of historical objects have been registered last year.

Modir also said that 135 criminals were also arrested in this connection.

Over 1,500 works, cultural-historical sites and buildings have so far been registered in Khorasan Razavi Province.

