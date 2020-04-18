Combat drones join Iran's Army

Equipped with significant features, the combat drones have been manufactured based on the domestic capacity of the defense industries, the country's universities and knowledge-based companies, Brigadier General Hatami said during the handover ceremony of the combat UAVs to the army.

Iran's Defense Minister announced that three types of drones have been delivered to the Army, adding that the delivered drones cover an important section of the missions of Air Defense and Air Force units, and can be used as target planes for defense and deception missions in the enemy's defense network.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami went on to add that the drones could act as reconnaissance aircraft to monitor enemy movements along the borders.

The delivered drones can also be used in military operations due to their equipment for all kinds of bombs and missiles, he added.

Iran's Defense Minister explained that the drones can fly up to 40,000-45,000 feet and operate within a radius of 1,500 kilometers, stressing that these drones will help to have a safer Iran and perform air defense operations with more power.

Commander of the Iranian Air Force Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard attended the event.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish