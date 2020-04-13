Lawyer seeks judiciary verdict on Zaghari's conditional release from prison

Speaking to IRNA, Behzadi said Zaghari’s prison furlough has been extended by the end of the current Iranian month (to end on April 18).

He added that his client has the right to take advantage of conditional release.

Earlier on March 3, Iran’s Judiciary’s spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said that the British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari is in good health condition, adding she was in contact with her family.

Recently some unreal pieces of news have been released; he said complaining when the news concerning her health status is released, no one pays attention.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in Kerman in April 2016 with charges relating to national security; she has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Soon after the arrest, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in Kerman wrote in a statement, “In a sophisticated intelligence operation in the virtual space and real life, one of the foreign-affiliated ringleaders who had various missions to materialize the menacing designs of the enemies of the Islamic Establishment, was recognized and arrested.”

The UK media wrote a lot against him and claimed that Iran arrested Zaghari due to the UK's 450 million-pound (roughly $640 million) debt to Iran, but Iran rejected the claim.

Zaghari's husband said he was supposed to accompany Johnson on that visit, but he was not granted a visa. Iran's envoy to London Hamid Baeedinejad broke his two-year silence and told British media about a letter dating to early spring 2017. Iran had expressed readiness to grant visa to Ratcliff though he rejected that and just hoped to think about going to Tehran after the elections in Iran.

