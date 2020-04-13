Culture minister says he expects Government assistance to cultural workers

Abbas Salehi wrote in separate letters, to First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, Head of the Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht, and Minister of Economy Mohammad Nahavandian that the coronavirus has caused a damage of 976 billion tomans to the culture, media, and art sections.

Salehi said that he expects the Government to provide assistance to those who work in these areas for the losses they suffered by the recess caused by lock-down, Social Distancing and public quarantine.

Salehi made it clear that the people involved in cultural works including the artists are among the most vulnerable class of people.

Salehi said on Sunday evening, in a tweet, that he wrote a letter to first vice-president and minister of economy to inform them of the damages incurred on the culture section, publications, theater, cinema and the media.

