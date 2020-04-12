Official: Iran produces COVID-19 rapid test

Thanks to the efforts made by Iranian knowledge-based companies and technologists COVID-19 antibody diagnosis test and coronavirus rapid tests will be available soon, Jahanpour wrote on his Twitter account.

These methods are cheap and comprehensive and will facilitate implementation of smart social distancing plan during the upcoming weeks, he added.

Due to the fact that no drug or vaccine have not been produced yet to treat and prevent coronavirus, the best way to contain the pandemic would be rapid coronavirus test and availability of COVID-19 antibody.

Jahanpour said on Saturday that 41,947 people out of a total of 70,029 infected by the coronavirus have survived and recovered whereas 4,357 have lost their lives fighting COVID-19.

The Iranian official reiterated that 3,987 patients are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

