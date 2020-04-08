Zarif: Iran welcomes Russia’s green corridor initiative

“Donald Trump continues to resist against international demands to lift Iran’s sanctions to counter the coronavirus infection,” Zarif said.

“Coronavirus can spread to neighboring countries.”

Iran's top diplomat noted that "Iran welcomes the Russian idea of creating a green corridor instead of an economic war and sanctions."

“Different countries, in order to control the situation with coronavirus, close their geographical borders, but open them to provide assistance,” he reiterated.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 29,812 people out of a total of 67,286 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived whereas 4,003 have succumbed to death.

Jahanpour went on to say that 1,997 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

The Iranian official pointed out that 3,956 cases are in critical condition.

Earlier, Zarif urged US to stop preventing Iran from selling oil, saying Iran does not need Trump's charity.

"What we want is for him to STOP preventing Iran from selling oil & other products, buying its needs & making & receiving payments," he added.

