Iran's central province exports goods to 83 world countries

Arak, April 8, IRNA - Governor General of central Iranian province of Markazi announced Wednesday that the provincial exports to 83 world countries has hit one billion dollar worth during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020).

Ali Aqazadeh told IRNA that the provincial volume of foreign trade exchanges with world countries had hit 1.5 billion dollar during last year.

Reports show that the exports from the province have been twice as much as imports to the province, Aqazadeh said.

He further described such report as a record.

Aqazadeh hoped that economic growth would continue in the province during the new Iranian year dubbed by the Supreme Leader as "Surge in Production."

Markazi Province with 2,800 big-, medium- and small-sized  industrial units is Iran's fourth hub of industry.

