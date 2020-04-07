Iran to discharge truck given to Iranian truck driver by Polish drivers

The truck of an Iranian driver broke down in Poland December 3, 2019, leaving Fardin Kazemi, the driver, stranded in a foreign soil.
As the engine was irreparable. Polish drivers could, by crowdfunding, collected the necessary money to buy him a truck to help him go back to his family in Khoy, northwestern Iran.
The polish driver drivers did the good deed as a token of gratitude for Iranians' kindness in the second world war to help Polish refugees.
