Vatican offers solidarity to Iranians over fighting COVID19

In his letter to Head of University of Religions and Denominations, Boccardi extended congratulations over Iranian New Year.

He wished a year full of peace and calmness for Iranians.

He added that the concerning and difficult days resulted by coronavirus pandemic created unhappiness on the occasion of Nowruz.

He said they will stand by patients, families of victims, doctors, researchers and nurses who have sacrificed themselves in fighting the virus.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 22,011 people out of a total of 58,226 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,603 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 2,483 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 151 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish