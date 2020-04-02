IAEA to send 2 RT-PCRs to Iran: Envoy

Talking to reporters late on Thursday, he added that personal protective equipment for the users of the sets, equipment for commissioning, upgrading and calibrating them and diagnostic kits using three techniques will also be dispatched along with the RT-PCRs.

The IAEA said in a statement that dozens of laboratories in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean will receive diagnostic machines and kits, reagents and laboratory consumables to speed up national testing, which is crucial in containing the outbreak.

They will also receive biosafety supplies, such as personal protection equipment and laboratory cabinets for the safe analysis of collected samples, it added.

Meanwhile, Gharibabadi announced on Wednesday that OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has approved $500,000 aid to Iran for buying hospital equipment to fight coronavirus.

Earlier Iran requested dlrs five billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in the CORONA campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced that Brussels would support Iran's request from the International Monetary Fund for assistance in fighting coronavirus.

