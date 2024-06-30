Iran Guardians Council confirms results of 14th presidential election

Tahan Nazif announced on Sunday that the Guardians Council of Iran has verified the accuracy and legitimacy of the presidential election results and has officially notified the Interior Ministry.

He also mentioned that the Guardian Council had set a period for filing complaints and objections; however, they did not receive any from either the candidates or the electorate.

Tahan Nazif emphasized the preparations for the runoff, noting that the two leading candidates can campaign up until 24 hours before the election begins.

Furthermore, Iran's election headquarters, in statement number 28, declared that the Guardians Council has verified the validity of the 14th presidential election held on June 28.

Since no candidate achieved an outright majority in the 14th presidential election, Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili, the two candidates with the highest votes, will compete in a runoff on July 5.

