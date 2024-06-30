Iran, Iraq to expand climate, environmental ties

The website of Iran's Ministry of Science, Research and Technology wrote on Sunday that Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Naeem Al-Aboudi, heading a delegation, met and held talks with Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad Ali Zolfigol.

Zolfigol said in the meeting that many of the provisions of the Iran-Iraq scientific cooperation agreement were implemented and the problems of Iraqi students' in Iran were resolved during the late Ebrahim Raisi's tenure.

The level of Iran-Iraq relations has upgraded in the last three years, Zolfigol added.

It was planned to hold the second round of the meeting of presidents of Iranian and Iraqi universities hosted by Iraq in recent months, but it was postponed to another time due to the incident that happened to President Raisi and his companions, he said.

He said for his part in the meeting that scientific cooperation between Iran and Iraq was promoted and important MoUs were signed during the past three years.

In his remarks, Al-Aboudi said that more than 100,000 Iraqi students are studying in Iranian universities and this is a great time to promote cultural cooperation.

