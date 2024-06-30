Jun 30, 2024, 12:25 PM
Hezbollah among 5 superpowers in rocket stockpile: Report

Tehran, IRNA — A former Zionist official says Hezbollah in Lebanon is one of the five superpowers in terms of the number of rockets it possesses, media outlets have reported.

Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network quoted the former economic advisor to the Israeli Chief of Staff Ram Aminach on Saturday as saying, "The Israeli public does not understand the extent of Hezbollah's threats," as it has a large stockpile of rockets, he added.

Hezbollah is considered one of the five superpowers, alongside the US, China, Russia, and Germany, he noted.

Aminach stated that Israel cannot confront Hezbollah without facing the whole of Lebanon.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah enjoys very dangerous military equipment and technologies, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonot said in a report.

According to the report, the Israeli regime is facing an enemy that has a high military capability and possesses dangerous equipment and technologies such as pinpoint missiles and advanced drones.

