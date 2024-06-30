Hezbollah’s military technologies very dangerous: Israeli paper

According to the report, the Israeli regime is facing an enemy that has a high military capability and possesses dangerous equipment and technologies such as pinpoint missiles and advanced drones.

The newspaper added that the infiltration of hundreds of drones from Lebanon’s borders showed that the security and military agencies are not ready to confront these UAVs.

The Israeli army is desperately seeking a solution to the threats from Hezbollah, the newspaper wrote.

Since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah has launched frequent attacks in the north of occupied Palestine in defense of the people of Gaza.

As a result of Hezbollah’s military operations, most of the settlements in northern occupied Palestine have been evacuated.

Recently, a Hezbollah drone entered the north of occupied Palestine and successfully photographed vital bases in the port of Haifa, which also proved the resistance’s might.

